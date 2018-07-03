Watch: Scorpion kicks and Darren Anderton - A history of England vs Colombia

England face Colombia for only the sixth time in their history in the last 16 of the World Cup tomorrow.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at their previous five meetings.

Colombia 0 England 4, Friendly, 1970

This World Cup warm-up took place two days after England captain Bobby Moore was falsely accused of stealing an emerald bracelet from a gift shop in the foyer of the team hotel in Bogota. Martin Peters scored twice - one at either end of the first half - with Bobby Charlton and Alan Ball doubling England's advantage after the break.

England 1 Colombia 1, Rous Cup, 1988

Gary Lineker opened the scoring at Wembley midway through the first half only for Andres Escobar - later murdered in the aftermath of the 1994 World Cup, reportedly as retaliation for having scored an own goal which contributed to the team's elimination - to equalise after the break.

England 0 Colombia 0, Friendly, 1995

A goalless draw memorable for one thing - goalkeeper Rene Higuita's 'Scorpion Kick'. Debutant Jamie Redknapp's miscued cross from distance sailed towards the fuzzy-haired, eccentric Colombian goalkeeper in his tracksuit bottoms and, with the referee seemingly not noticing the offside flag, Higuita launched himself forward, flicked up both his heels and cleared the ball. A signature move was born.

Colombia 0 England 2, World Cup, 1998

England went into their last group game in Lens hoping a win would see them avoid Argentina in the knockout phase. Darren Anderton drilled home a dropping cross midway through the first half before David Beckham scored his first international goal - a trademark 25-yard free-kick - soon after. However, Romania's 1-1 draw with Tunisia meant a last-16 meeting with Argentina regardless.

England 3 Colombia 2, Friendly, 2005

Michael Owen became England's fourth-highest scorer (at the time) with a hat-trick as Sven-Goran Eriksson's side signed off their tour of the United States with a victory. Mario Yepes' weak header trickled past goalkeeper David James - who was replaced by Robert Green at the break - to briefly make it 3-1 and Juan Ramirez scored late in the second half but England held on.