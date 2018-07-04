Watch: England fans believe it's their year

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

England finally ended their penalties curse when they beat Colombia 4-3 in a shootout after drawing their World Cup last-16 clash 1-1 following extra time after the South Americans equalised in the 93rd minute.

The Three Lions will now face Sweden in the quarter-finals, next Saturday.

Times of Malta was at Open Waters, St Julian's where a large group of fans watched the last 16 tie, and spoke to a number of them after the final whistle.

