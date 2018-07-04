Advert
Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 23:01

Watch: England beat Colombia on penalties to reach quarter-finals

England's Eric Dier celebrate winning the penalty shootout with team mates.

England's Eric Dier celebrate winning the penalty shootout with team mates.

England beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties on Tuesday after Eric Dier scored the decisive spot kick to send them through to a World Cup quarter-final against Sweden.

England had looked on course for their first win in a knockout round of a tournament in 12 years when captain Harry Kane struck a well-taken penalty in the 57th minute.

But Colombia defender Yerry Mina snatched a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser with his third goal in three matches to force extra time which ended with the game level at 1-1.

Sweden earlier beat Switzerland 1-0 in their last 16 game to advance.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. World Cup 2018: Japan take out elimination frustration... by...

  2. World Cup 2018: Spain's elimination boosts England's odds of...

  3. World Cup 2018: After Russia's shock win, Moscow cleans up huge...

  4. Watch: Brazil fans predict World Cup triumph

  5. Maradona offers to coach Argentina for free

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed