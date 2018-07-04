Watch: England beat Colombia on penalties to reach quarter-finals
England beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties on Tuesday after Eric Dier scored the decisive spot kick to send them through to a World Cup quarter-final against Sweden.
England had looked on course for their first win in a knockout round of a tournament in 12 years when captain Harry Kane struck a well-taken penalty in the 57th minute.
#Col 0-1 #Eng— World Cup Goals???? (@WCgoalsHD) 3 July 2018
Harry Kane (Penalty) 57'#worldcup pic.twitter.com/bvckGQX94a
But Colombia defender Yerry Mina snatched a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser with his third goal in three matches to force extra time which ended with the game level at 1-1.
1-1 Yerry Mina 90'+3'#COLENG pic.twitter.com/8UCIDDVoIq— World Cup Goals???? (@WCgoalsHD) 3 July 2018
Sweden earlier beat Switzerland 1-0 in their last 16 game to advance.
ERIC DIER SCORES FOR ENGLAND IT'S COMING HOME #ENGCOL ???? pic.twitter.com/QBQzsBA4hf— World Cup Goals (@A1Futbol) 3 July 2018