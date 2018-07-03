Stork delivers mobile phone windfall to Sudanese

A Polish environmental group using a mobile phone transmitter to track migratory movements of a stork has received a phone bill of 10,000 zlotys (€2,200) after the bird went missing in Sudan and someone started using the chip to make calls.

Kajtek, an adult stork, began his southward migration to Africa in August 2017, and, thanks to a sim-chip transmitter, the Ecological Group could track his movements by GPS and post details about the journey online.

The bird's last signal came from Sudan on April 26, but later the group heard that 20 hours of calls had been made using the sim card in Sudan. The group has acknowledged Kajtek "probably isn't alive".