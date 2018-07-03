Advert
Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 15:45

Watch: A bike tour of Malta that's not for the faint-hearted

Skill, courage...and foolishness as a pro mountain biker takes on Maltese cliffs



A professional mountain bike rider showed off his considerable skill, nerves of steel and arguably a little foolishness when he took his two-wheeler on a breathtaking trip around the Maltese islands.

Trials rider David Cachon peddled fast on top of the bastions in Mdina and Vittoriosa and streaked along with centimetres to spare from the edge of towering cliff edges at Dingli and Wied il-Mielaħ in Gozo.

Cachon is known for his head for heights, having previously taken two-wheeled trips along the Great Wall of China and Malaga's El Caminito del Rey, which was once dubbed 'the world's most dangerous walkway'. 

The video footage of Cachon's Malta riding was shot by Fernando Marmolejo. Watching it is not for the faint-hearted.

 

 

