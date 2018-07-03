Today's front pages: July 3, 2018

The Times of Malta leads with the repercussions of the Lifeline's captain being arraigned in court, with the headline that Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Europe were responsible for mass graves in the Mediterranean.

The Lifeline also makes it onto the front page of The Malta Independent with the captain's lawyers saying the case against him was a 'witch hunt'. It also carries a quote from Minister Michael Farrugia saying that it was a mistake for Italy to 'bully' Malta.

In-Nazzjon also follows up on the court case, noting that the captain was 'proud' of what he had done, in spite of the fact that his ship was confiscated.

L-Orizzont's main story, on the other hand, is derived from the report of the Fiscal Advisory Council on the government finances which said that the surplus was higher than expected. It also reports that there has been an increase in the number of bank loans to finance plastic surgery.