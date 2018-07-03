No agreement in sight for nurses

Nurses will observe union directives if no deal is reached on a sectoral agreement by Thursday. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The government has made fresh proposals in talks on a sectoral agreement for nurses and midwives, but they are far from an accord, their union is saying.

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses has issued a set of directives that will kick in on Thursday if there is no breakthrough in talks.

Nurses have been instructed not to participate in washing patients, except in cases when they cannot be bed-bathed by support staff. They will not transfer patients for elective operations to any theatres, endoscopy rooms or suites, except for mothers scheduled for a caesarean section.

Union general secretary Colin Galea has insisted the government is not being sensitive to the situation, especially considering the national shortage of 550 nurses.

According to the union, the shortage means that at Mount Carmel Hospital, there are not enough nurses to keep constant watch, resulting in patients managing to escape.

Nurses have to work about 15 hours overtime a week to keep up with the backlog and consequently suffer burnout

The shortage has also resulted in postponed or cancelled operations, and in the case of the intensive care unit, one nurse being assigned to two or three patients.

Health Minister Chris Fearne met union representatives on Saturday in a bid to break the impasse, and another meeting took place on Monday with the permanent secretary.

However, when contacted Mr Galea said an agreement was “far off” and industrial action would go ahead as planned.

The PN has backed the union in its call on the government to address the nursing shortage.

Spokesman Stephen Spiteri referred to media reports that 15 operations were being cancelled every week. He said some nurses had to work about 15 hours overtime a week to keep up with the backlog and consequently suffered burnout.

Nurses worked in a delicate environment that required them to be alert at all times, he noted.

The absence of long-term planning in the health sector was not attracting enough nursing students, Dr Spiteri added.

PN candidate Herman Farrugia said a lack of motivation to enrol in this vocational sector was evident at the nursing school.

Students could not be attracted to a profession that did not provide fulfilment, he said.

He noted that while the government planned to import foreign workers in the coming years, it did not seem to be prepared for the added pressure on the primary health services, which would require the engagement of more nurses.