Man who damaged Valletta property gets suspended sentence

A man who admitted to damaging third party property in Valletta on Sunday was given a suspended jail term.

Libyan national Anees Badroush, 28, was charged with damaging a private vehicle and the common area of a residential block in Valletta. He was also accused of breaching the peace and being drunk and disorderly.

The accused’s lawyer, Martin Fenech, registered an admission and asked for the accused to be given time to pay the €1,160 worth of damages he had caused.

In view of the guilty plea, magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit gave the man an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 15 months, and ordered him to pay the damage within six months.

Failure to pay would result in his re-arrest, warned the court.

Inspector Alfredo Mangion prosecuted.