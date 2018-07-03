The Malta Financial Services Authority declared it will not reveal the name of the “firm” that carried out due diligence checks on Pilatus Bank prior to it being given a licence. Apart from the fact we all now know the facts about the operations of this bank (whose owner is now with a tracing wrist band in the US), I tend to believe there was such a rush in its setting up that the need to conduct due diligence was overlooked.

I firmly believe the financial services watchdog is not in a position to give such information simply because there is no such information to give.