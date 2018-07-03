Advert
Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 06:19 by Mario Dingli, Sliema

No checks

The Malta Financial Services Authority declared it will not reveal the name of the “firm” that carried out due diligence checks on Pilatus Bank prior to it being given a licence. Apart from the fact we all now know the facts about the operations of this bank (whose owner is now with a tracing wrist band in the US), I tend to believe there was such a rush in its setting up that the need to conduct due diligence was overlooked. 

I firmly believe the financial services watchdog is not in a position to give such information simply because there is no such information to give.

