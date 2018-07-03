Finding friends

I was interested to come across the article ‘Together after 51 years’ (July 18, 2017). I was also a student nurse at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary from 1966 to 1969 and trained with Agnes Micallef and Irene Sant. I had a book published in 2016 about my experiences being a student nurse and have been trying to contact people I worked with at that time. My book is called: The Calling. Life as a student nurse in the 1960s.

I would love to get in touch with Agnes and Irene again but lost touch with them in the late 1960s and don’t know theirmarried names.

Agnes may be interested in my book as she is with me on the front cover! At the time I was Molly Clark.

My e-mail address is: [email protected] where-as my address is 2, Dell Croft, Silsden, Keighley, West Yorkshire, England, BD20 9QA.