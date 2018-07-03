Deadly Mġarr road

Photo: Jonathan Borg

This is the third letter I am writing in this newspaper with regard to the dangerous Mġarr road.

In my letter of September 21, 2017, I again appealed to the authorities to install speed cameras while reminding them that our little angels would be back at school the following month. As one can see, all this fell on deaf ears. Today, I feel the need to urge both schools located in the area to, please, voice their opinion on the urgency of having safety measures there.

I write again mainly to thank the Good Lord that another scholastic year is over without any horrible accidents having occurred on this fatal Mġarr road. It does not cost a lot of money to install speed cameras but it has cost and could still cost so many precious lives.

The authorities should stop ignoring us.