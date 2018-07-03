What happened on... July 3

10 years ago - The Times

Thursday, July 3, 2008

Drydocks privatisation: Government may have to absorb €100 debt

The government will be discussing the shipyards privatisation plans with the European Commission in the coming weeks and will be making a case for the Commission to accept a plan which would probably see the government absorbing a debt of €100 million accumulated by Malta Shipyards since 2003, Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi told Parliament yesterday.

Dr Gonzi insisted the government saw the current international economic scenario as being the best for the shipyards to be privatised. The government would have decided to sell the ’yards whether or not they were making a profit, because it believed that the government’s role should be that of a regulator, not an operator.

However, shipping business was growing and so was the demand for ship repair facilities. Had the government not believed in a future for the shipyards, it would have closed them down and used the land for other commercial development.

Furthermore, in terms of the EU accession agreement, the government could not continue to subsidise the shipyards beyond the end of this year.

25 years ago - The Times

Saturday, July 3, 1993

MUT suspends industrial action

The Malta Union of Teachers has suspended all industrial action after informal contacts by mediators who are intervening in a bid to resolve the issue. Teachers have been working to rule and reporting late at school in line with their union’s directive and thousands of students have had examinations cancelled.

Addressing a news conference yesterday, MUT president Alfred Buhagiar said “it seems the government is proposing compensation on which negotiations leading to an agreement can be held with the Minister of Education”.

The teachers are in dispute with the government over a claim for payment for a seven-week strike by 2,000 teachers.

Belgium urges early talks

Belgium, which has assumed the rotating presidency of the EC, is to do its best to ensure that negotiations start immediately on Malta’s EC membership application, the Malta Chamber of Commerce said. It was reporting on a meeting between Robert Urbain, Belgium’s Minister for Foreign Trade and European Affairs, and senior representatives from Eurochambers, the Association of European Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Wednesday, July 3, 1968

Prince of Wales on private visit

The Prince of Wales arrived last night on an eight-day private visit to stay as the guest of their excellencies the Governor General and Lady Dorman at San Anton Palace.

Prince Charles was greeted of loud cheering from speculators, the large majority of them teenagers, who packed the airport balcony. His Royal Highness smiled and repeatedly waved back.

As Prince Charles stepped down from the British European Airways Comet which arrived on its regular scheduled flight, His Royal Highness was welcomed by the Governor General and Lady Dorman and their daughter Sibella, the Prime Minister, G. Borg Olivier, and His Grace the Archbishop with both of whom His Royal Highness spent some time chatting.

Among officials at the airport fro the informal arrival were V. De Gray, commissioner of police; I. Mercieca, acting director of Civil Aviation; J. Martin, airport manager, and R.F. McFarling, acting BEA manager, Malta and North Africa.

Prince Charles left for San Anton with Sir Maurice Dorman in the Governor General’s car and people at various places along the route cheered and clapped.