Watch: Excavation works at Sliema's Piazzetta stopped after defying summertime ban

Updated 8 pm - Planning Authority inspectors on Tuesday afternoon stopped excavation works which were in hand at Sliema’s Piazzetta despite a summertime ban on such works in tourist areas.



An excavator dug into the site foundations as the sounds of jackhammers rang through the seaside town, to the chagrin of residents and tourists staying in hotels next to the Tower Road site.



Last May, authorities announced that all construction and excavation works would be banned in key tourism zones between June 15 and September 30. The ban was introduced following pleas from tourism stakeholders.



Sliema local council was quick to report the illegal excavation works at Piazzetta to the Building Regulations Office (BRO) and Planning parliamentary secretary Chris Agius.



In a Facebook post uploaded shortly before 3pm, the local council said that it had yet to get any reply and that works were continuing unabated.

The Planning Authority said later that the works were stopped at 2.30 by a team formed of its officials and the BRO.

An inspection at around 5.30 pm confirmed that no works were being carried out on this site.



The Authority said illegal excavation and demolition works should be reported immediately on phone number 2292 7608 (during office hours) and 2290 0000 (after office hours and weekends).



For a full list of streets where construction and excavation is banned during summer, visit the Planning Authority website.