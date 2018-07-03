Announcements - July 3, 2018

BARTOLI. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of VICTOR who passed away peacefully following a short illness. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Josephine, his daughters Marisa and Isabelle and her partner Geoffrey, numerous nephews and nieces, other members of the family and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, July 5, at 8.30am for St Ġorġ Preca parish church, Swatar, where a Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

CALLEJA. On July 1, ROSARIO (Rino), of Gudja, former Dockyard worker, aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brothers and sisters, Joe and his wife Delma, John and his wife Louise, Eman, widower of Rita, Harry and his wife Mary, Mary, widow of Maurice Agius, Carmen and her husband John Hanson, Ines and her husband Tom Morris and Joyce, widow of his brother Peter, nephews and nieces, their respective families, cousins, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, July 3, at 7.45am, for St Mary’s parish church, Gudja, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Gudja cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

De TRAFFORD. On June 29, ANTHONY, died peacefully, aged 82. Much loved husband of Gabrielle, he will be sadly missed by his brothers and sisters-in-law, his many nephews, nieces, their spouses and their children. His express wish was to leave his body for medical research in gratitude to the profession that devoted so much care and attention to him throughout his life.

MELI. On June 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, CHARLES, aged 77, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Amy, his children Peter and Antoniella, and their spouses Tatiana and George, his grandchildren Matthew, Michela, Valentina and Francesca, his brothers and sisters, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, July 4, at 2pm for St Sebastian parish church, Qormi, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – The Hon. EDWARD GEORGE ARRIGO, CBE. On the anniversary of his death. Mourned by his daughter Ermenia Amato, his daughter-in-law Carmen Arrigo, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

DE MARCO – MARY. Cherished memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the 20th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers and dearly missed by her family.

JONES – CHRISTOPHER NEIL. Remembering with much love and fond memories our dearest nephew on the 20th anniversary of his passing away, close to his 18th birthday. Deeply missed by Martin and Petrina, Rosanne, Myra and cousins. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF ST JOHN – MATTHEW. Today the 28th anniversary of his demise.

Time may hide the sadness

Like a smile may hide

The tears, not the memories

Hold you dear despite

The passing years

Never forgotten by his mother Carmen, his father Charles, his sister Maria, his brother David and their families, other relatives and friends.

MIFSUD – HENRY. In loving memory of our father who passed away on July 3, 1960. Ever re-membered in our prayers. Charitas fulfilled. Frank, George, Joyce, and grandchildren.

MIZZI – MABEL, 1958. A devoted mother lovingly remembered. Sophie.

PORTELLI – EVELYN. Today being the fourth anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten by her children Victor, Tania, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCHRANZ – FREDERICK. On the 41st anniversary of his death. Remembered with love and gratitude by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT LA ROSA – ROSIE. Cherished and loving memories of a caring mother, today the eighth anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. So sadly missed by her children Sandro, Liliana, Renato, their spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Today’s 7pm Mass at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, is being offered for the repose of her soul.