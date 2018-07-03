MSE Equity Price Index regains the 4,400 point level

The MSE Equity Price Index moved higher for the third consecutive day as it added a further 0.19% to a near four-week high of 4,402.100 points, mostly driven by the gains in GO and RS2 which outweighed the drops in four other shares. Meanwhile, BOV and MIA closed the unchanged. Trading volumes improved to a three-day high of €0.27 million.

GO plc surged 3% to regain the €3.44 level on heightened activity totalling 34,245 shares having a total value of €0.12 million.

A single deal of 2,495 shares lifted the equity of RS2 Software plc 0.8% higher to the €1.23 level.

The other positive performing equity today was Trident Estates plc as it advanced by 3.1% back to the €1.31 level on volumes totalling 10,500 shares.

Also in the property segment, MIDI plc eased by 0.4% to the €0.488 level after opening at a new all-time high of €0.492 (+0.4%). A total of 97,500 shares changed hands.

Malita Investments plc shed 3.4% to the €0.865 level albeit on insignificant volumes.

Low trading activity also took place in the equity of GlobalCapital plc which retreated by 1.4% to a new all-time low of €0.28.

HSBC Bank Malta plc eased by 0.5% to the €1.83 level across 21,000 shares. The bank announced that it will be publishing its 2018 interim results on 6 August. The Board of Directors will also consider the declaration of a dividend.

In contrast, Bank of Valletta plc maintained the €1.74 level after recovering from an intra-day low of €1.73 (-0.6%). A total of 25,450 shares traded.

Malta International Airport plc held on to the €4.98 level on trivial volumes.

The RF MGS Index extended its recent positive trend with a further gain of 0.12% to a near seven-week high of 1,105.133 points reflecting a contraction in the spreads between the yields of euro peripheral countries over the benchmark German bunds. Political uncertainty in Germany receded after the interior minister dropped his threat to resign following positive negotiations with Chancellor Angela Merkel. On the economic front, fresh data related to retail sales across the single currency disappointed. On the other hand, however, producer prices rose more than expected and also registered the fastest pace of increase since May 2017.

