Money market report for week ending June 29

On June 25, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced its weekly main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on June 26 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €2.74 billion, €1.19 billion higher than the bid amount of the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of zero per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.

On June 27, the ECB conducted a three-month, longer-term refinancing operation to be settled as a fixed rate tender procedure with full allotment, with the rate fixed at the average rate of the MROs over the life of the operation. The operation attracted bids of €2.27 billion from euro area eligible counterparties. The amount was allotted in full in accordance with current ECB policy.

Also on June 27, the ECB conducted an eighth-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $1.09 billion, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 2.43 per cent.

Domestic Treasury bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 183-day bills for settlement value June 28, maturing on September 27, and December 28, respectively. Bids of €30 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €20 million, while bids of €20 million were submitted for the 183-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €2 million. Since €20 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €2 million, to stand at €335 million.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was -0.354 per cent, unchanged from bids with a similar tenor issued on June 21, representing a bid price of €100.0896 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 183-day bill auction was -0.357 per cent, up by 0.2 basis point from bids with a similar tenor also issued on June 21, representing a bid price of €100.1818 per €100 nominal.

During the week under review, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.

Today, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day and 273-day bills maturing on October 4 and April 4, 2019, respectively.