Solar Cinema is today organising free stop motion animation workshops for children (age 6+). These workshops are open to all on a first-come, first-served basis on the day.

Stop motion is a simple but effective animation technique whereby a series of photos are made to form a moving image. During the workshop, one can create one’s own stop motion film from recyclable materials. Everyday materials that normally go to waste are transformed into film characters and scenery. A plastic bottle could become a superhero, a page from a newspaper a sail of a boat! No technical knowledge is required. All films made during the workshops will be premiered during the solar cinema screening this evening.

The workshop is being held at St George’s Square, Valletta, between 10.20am and 12.30pm.