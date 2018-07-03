Generation game

Children and elderly during one of the Darba Waħda workshops. Photo: Carl Farrugia

Darba Waħda, an ongoing project by Valletta 2018 which brings the elderly and the young together, is being held at Esplora Interactive Science Centre between today and Friday.

During these four days, stories will be told creatively through the use of puppets, shadow puppets and other artistic creations made by the participants themselves.

Children between eight and 12 years and elderly people aged 60+ are invited to become performers while taking part in a number of fun games, drama and storytelling aimed at bridging the gap between the two generations in an atmosphere of creativity and fun for all.

If you are interested, send an e-mail to [email protected] or call on 2360 2300. Entrance is free of charge and free transport will be provided to participants (subject to availability).

The event forms part of the Malta International Arts Festival.

Darba Waħda is being held at Esplora Interactive Science Centre in Bighi, Kalkara, from today until Friday between 9am and 1pm. For more details and updates, follow the Darba Waħda Facebook page.