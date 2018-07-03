Boy and the World was nominated for best animated feature film of the year at the 2015 Oscars.

Solar Cinema is today moving to Ta’ Xbiex to screen Boy and the World, a hand-drawn animated feature film that has won several film awards around the world.

The plot follows a little boy called Cuca, who lives a life of quiet wonder, exploring all that the countryside has to offer. However, his cosy life is shattered when his father leaves for the city, prompting him to embark on a quest to reunite his family.

The young boy’s journey unfolds like a tapestry, the animation taking on greater complexity as his small world expands.

This story of hope, directed by Alê Abreu, is being shown as part of the Malta International Arts Festival.

Boy and the World, rated U, is being screened at Ta’ Xbiex Yacht Marina, Ta’ Xbiex at 8.30pm today. For more information, visit the Solar Cinema Facebook page.