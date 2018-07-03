Watch: Brazil fans predict World Cup triumph

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Elisa Lemarchand

Five-time World Cup winner Brazil defeated Mexico 2-0 in their last 16 encounter to move into the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

Neymar broke the deadlock for Brazil before Liverpool's Firmino doubled the score in the latter stages of the game.

Times of Malta was in Spinola Bay St Julian's where a large group of fans watched the last 16 tie, and spoke to a number of them after the final whistle.

