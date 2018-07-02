Advert
Monday, July 2, 2018, 06:57 by Press Association

Possessive girlfriend strikes the wrong note

She sabotaged clarinetist's chance for scholarship

A woman has been ordered to pay more than 200,000 dollars to her ex-boyfriend for sabotaging his opportunity at a prestigious scholarship because she did not want him to leave.

Eric Abramowitz, currently with the Nashville Symphony in Tennessee, is a Canadian clarinetist who in 2013 applied to study at Los Angeles' Coburn Conservatory of Music.

But when his acceptance e-mail came in, his girlfriend Jennifer Lee intercepted the e-mail and deleted it, according to a lawsuit filed in Canada's Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

The lawsuit said Lee accessed Mr Abramowitz's e-mail account to decline the scholarship offer. She also sent him a faked rejection letter from the school.

The court granted a default judgment against Lee, who neither had a lawyer nor defended herself in court.

