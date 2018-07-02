Youth unemployment rate is lowest in the EU

In May 2018, Malta had the lowest rates of youth unemployment of the EU, at 4.8 per cent compared to the EU average of 15.1 per cent.

Germany (6.1%) was in second place and Estonia (6.8% in April 2018) in third. The highest rates were recorded in Greece (43.2% in March 2018), Spain (33.8%) and Italy (31.9%).

In May 2018, 3.4 million young persons (under 25) were unemployed in the EU28. Compared with May 2017, youth unemployment decreased by 519,000 in the EU28.

The seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 7 per cent in May 2018, stable compared with April 2018 and down from 7.7% in May 2017. This is the lowest rate recorded in the EU28 since August 2008, Eurostat reported on Monday.

Eurostat estimates that 17.2 million men and women in the EU28 were unemployed in May 2018, down by 1.8 million compared with May 2017.