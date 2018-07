The 53-hour volleyball marathon which ended on Sunday at midnight raised €651,905 for Id-Dar tal-Providenza.

Around 40 players took part in the BOV Marigold Volleyball Marathon, assisted by

coaches, referees, score keepers, medical doctors, physiotherapists and

nurses.

The total included €335,291 collected during a special edition of Xarabank

which was held on Friday June 8.