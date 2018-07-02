Today's front pages: July 2, 2018

The Times of Malta explains the Council of Europe's concerns over powers given to an equality and rights board. It also reports on the meetings that were held at San Anton to prepare for the court hearing about the Paqpaqli show at which a car crashed into spectators.

The Malta Independent reported on trees surreptitiously cut down along 13th December Road in Marsa. It also quotes the Planning Authority chairman saying that few local councils were fully exploiting the planning gains available to them.

In-Nazzjon reports on the Sunday morning interview with PN leader Adrian Delis in which he expounds on his views for economic growth.

L-Orizzont says that the first six months of Valletta 18 were a great success, and also features a story on trees: in this case, an environmentalist fretting about the proposed development of a petrol station between Mqabba and Kirkop.