Advert
Monday, July 2, 2018, 06:17

Today's front pages: July 2, 2018

The Times of Malta explains the Council of Europe's concerns over powers given to an equality and rights board. It also reports on the meetings that were held at San Anton to prepare for the court hearing about the Paqpaqli show at which a car crashed into spectators.

The Malta Independent reported on trees surreptitiously cut down along 13th December Road in Marsa. It also quotes the Planning Authority chairman saying that few local councils were fully exploiting the planning gains available to them.

In-Nazzjon reports on the Sunday morning interview with PN leader Adrian Delis in which he expounds on his views for economic growth.

L-Orizzont says that the first six months of Valletta 18 were a great success, and also features a story on trees: in this case, an environmentalist fretting about the proposed development of a petrol station between Mqabba and Kirkop.

 

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Mystery boat lands in Marsascala

  2. Cruise liner fumes reach 'unbelievably high' levels

  3. Mixing cement at the beach... to make space for umbrellas

  4. Watch: Stop criminalising rescuers, causing mass grave, Maltese...

  5. NGO migrant boat captain on bail amid disbelief from protestors

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 02-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed