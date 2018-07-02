Advert
Monday, July 2, 2018, 12:44

More Maltese visit Gozo and Comino than tourists

Only 92,000 foreigners go to Gozo and Comino without visiting Malta

More Maltese go to Gozo and Comino for a holiday than tourists, according to the National Statistics Office.

In 2017, locals who visited either of Malta's two sister islands accounted for 52.4 per cent of all those who spent at least a night there.

However, foreign tourists spent longer - an average of 9.2 nights compared with 2.8 for the Maltese. 

In all, only 92,295 of the country's total 2.3 million tourists went only to Gozo or Comino, while 122,611 stayed on the mainland too.

Gozo and Comino residents who travelled to Malta region amounted to 23,924, an increase of 32.0 per cent when compared to 2016.

 

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Mystery boat lands in Marsascala

  2. Cruise liner fumes reach 'unbelievably high' levels

  3. Mixing cement at the beach... to make space for umbrellas

  4. Watch: Stop criminalising rescuers, causing mass grave, Maltese...

  5. NGO migrant boat captain on bail amid disbelief from protestors

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 02-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed