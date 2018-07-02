More Maltese visit Gozo and Comino than tourists

More Maltese go to Gozo and Comino for a holiday than tourists, according to the National Statistics Office.

In 2017, locals who visited either of Malta's two sister islands accounted for 52.4 per cent of all those who spent at least a night there.

However, foreign tourists spent longer - an average of 9.2 nights compared with 2.8 for the Maltese.

In all, only 92,295 of the country's total 2.3 million tourists went only to Gozo or Comino, while 122,611 stayed on the mainland too.

Gozo and Comino residents who travelled to Malta region amounted to 23,924, an increase of 32.0 per cent when compared to 2016.