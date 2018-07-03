Ġnejna sign ‘mystery’ solved

The ‘private property’ sign raised eyebrows when it appeared on the beach.

The ‘mysterious’ private property sign erected at Ġnejna Bay recently and raising many eyebrows, particularly on social media, appears to be perfectly legal.

The area in question, which does not form part of the beach and is located some metres away, has been owned by private citizens for decades.

The Times of Malta is informed that the landowners decided to put up the sign to deter parking, because the area was being used “abusively” by caravan owners and motorists.

Owners leave their vehicles there despite warnings that it is private property and notwithstanding reports to the police.

The Transport Ministry, responsible for the Lands Authority, confirmed the situation.

A spokeswoman told the Times of Malta the ministry was aware that, for decades, the area in question at Ġnejna had been the subject of perennial arguments revolving around the legal title over territorial parts of the zone.

“It seems that the part shown on the picture published by the Times of Malta [on June 27] is actually privately owned and the individuals erected the mentioned signage to avoid the parking of caravans on their property,” the spokeswoman said.

Roger de Giorgio, a spokesman for the co-owners, also confirmed that the area was privately owned. “The sign was erected to highlight the fact that the area is and has been for a very long time in private ownership,” Mr de Giorgio said.

This newspaper is informed that caravan owners have ignored several warnings, including from the police, not to leave their vehicles and other structures on the private property. However, all efforts to keep squatters out have been ignored.

Frequent visitors to the bay told Times of Malta motorists were also seen parking their vehicles at the bay itself, which is not only illegal but harmful to the sand dunes there. No action is known to have been taken so far in response to the abuse.

