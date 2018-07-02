Easier for DJs to organise events, after 'draconian' laws changed

Amended regulations sought to address “draconian laws” and the red tape that hold DJs back from organising events, Arts Council executive director Albert Marshall said on Monday.

The new regulations will remove the need for a bank guarantee of around €11,000 to perform in open areas of less than 750 square metres.

The bank guarantee would also be reduced significantly for those who wished to perform in areas larger than 750 square metres, Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia said.

The changes would not apply to performances by band marches, Dr Farrugia added.

DJ Joven Grech, better known by his stage name, Tenishia, had lamented that the “prohibitive” €11,000 bank guarantee, along with other requirements, was too much for DJs.

Speaking during a press conference, the DJ hailed the changes made, saying they would help young up and coming performers.

Addressing the press in Argotti gardens, Dr Farrugia encouraged performers to be prudent about noise levels so as to respect residential areas.

He said he was working with police officers to ensure that they were equipped with the appropriate equipment to assess noise levels.