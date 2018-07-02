Attard residents petition prime minister to stop bypass

Residents of Attard have petitioned the prime minister to reconsider the construction of the Attard Bypass.

A letter signed by 432 signatories who form part of the 'Attard Residents Environmental Network' said that the project would destroy arable land and affect 47 farmers.

They also warned that the project would remove parking, and cause noise pollution among other issues.

The €55 million project known as the Central Link Project aims to alleviate traffic congestion around Attard with dual-lane carriageway on both sides – from the Mrieħel Bypass to the foot of Saqqajja Hill in Rabat.

However, the development has come under fire, as it will mean the loss of agricultural land along a four-kilometre stretch, prompting concerns from the Environment Resources Authority.