12 shortlisted for 2018 Malta Social Impact Awards semi-finals

Twelve semi-finalists have been shortlisted for the 3rd edition of the Malta Social Impact Awards.

Out of the 35 applications received, the 12 projects that have been chosen to go through as semi-finalists aim to combat local issues relating to the environment, sustainability, mental health, loneliness, the elderly, medical patients and their families.

The Malta Social Impact Awards, an initiative organised by The Gasan Foundation and Inspirasia Foundation, aims to bring the private sector and innovative changemakers together to develop exceptional projects that will have a positive social impact on Malta.

It provides any organisation or individual with the opportunity to take an idea, improve and strengthen it and transform it into a reality.

To improve the sustainability, impact and effectiveness of their project, the semi-finalists will be given three months of mentoring by TAKEOFF, a business incubator situated at the University of Malta. TAKEOFF helps ensure enterprise growth by instilling the fundamental requirements necessary for a sustainable venture and creates successful businesses through its various programmes.

The finalists will be announced in October and will continue to be mentored in preparation for the final event on November 15, where they will pitch their projects to an audience and a panel of judges. The winners will receive a substantial monetary grant as well as further mentoring from PWC Malta and from Nathan Farrugia through Level Up!, to bring their project to fruition.

The concept of the Malta Social Impact Awards was created after a realisation that there were a great deal of philanthropists and companies in Malta wanting to make a difference to the local community but not knowing how to go about it. With the support of these local businesses and individuals, the Malta Social Impact Awards gave out almost €250,000 in grants over the previous two years and plans to give out a further €100,000 in grants to this year’s winners.

Project: Project Uzu

Submitted by: Zibel

Plastic is a great material which has become overused in today’s world - it’s time to re-imagine the way we deal with plastic. Project Użu tackles the issue of single use plastic bottles waste. Imagine a world where plastic bottles are recycled into new objects in real-time, on a local level and within record time. Zibel intends to build a set of machines that crush, mould and output a finished product, allowing us to introduce the concept of a circular economy to the Maltese population in a tangible and unforgettable manner.

Zibel is a Maltese non-profit NGO dedicated to the issue of waste; promoting sustainable solutions, education, clean-ups and a holistic vision for the future.

Project: Renal Support Malta

Submitted by: Lifecycle

Our project aims to provide a professional health hub which focuses on the prevention of diabetes and high blood pressure which are the two main precursors of renal failure. The health hub will also generate both funds and awareness to support the treatment and research of end stage renal disease, an increasing problem here in Malta. Lifecycle is the sole NGO here in Malta supporting renal patients.

Project: Empathizer

Submitted by: Lovin Malta and Luke Laurenti

Empathizer is a mobile application that provides users with an anonymous and safe space to empathise with one another while allowing them to learn more about mental health and seek professional help. The user-friendly App allows users to communicate with one another anonymously on a specific topic, such as losing a loved one or a tough breakup. The aim is to provide users with a safe platform to express their feelings and emotions while connecting anonymously with someone in a similar position. Empathizer is formed by Luke Laurenti and Lovin Malta who hold this issue in high regard and have on-going campaigns about mental health.

Project: Intergenerational Neohumanistic Education: Generations Growing Together

Submitted by: Centru Tbexbix

Based in Ċentru Tbexbix, ‘Intergenerational Neohumanistic Education: Generations Growing Together’ aims to use creative expression through educational and social activities run by volunteers, to improve wellbeing leading to long-lasting impacts across generations, from individual to systemic levels in the Cottonera community.

Ċentru Tbexbix is an NGO based in Cospicua helping children, youth and elderly express their creativity, encouraging self-empowerment, promoting volunteering and enhancing holistic wellbeing across generations through its neohumanistic education programmes.

Project: Open Studios Residency Programme

Submitted by: Allura

The Open Studios Residency Programme is an inclusive programme for visual artists that’s aims to educate school children, support graduates towards creative industry careers, benefit disadvantaged groups and inspire a visiting public. Open studios are stimulating artistic spaces which can ignite a creative spark in visitors by sharing new practices, techniques, ideas and discourse with artists, so the work can be understood.

Project leader Laura Swale is a visual artist and former secondary art teacher from the UK, living in Malta since 2016.

Project: Sustainable Eats & Treats

Submitted by: Laura Harron

Sustainable Eats & Treats is a new network of certified sustainable eateries and bars minimising environmental impact, offering socially responsible service with long term economic awareness and creating a platform connecting conscious consumers to outlets with values they resonate with.

A collaborative initiative inviting local hospitality establishments, suppliers and consumers to participate in an exciting and growing network of change. The project creates a participatory platform which supports and promotes local sustainable entities and enables national and international goals to be achieved. Our certified eateries and drinking outlets have committed to implementing environmental, social and economically sustainable practices wherever possible and are working towards a collectively more sustainable Malta.

Project: The Grow Project

Submitted by: Chrys Mangion

The Grow Project is a social enterprise with a community allotment centre containing micro plots to grow your own food as well as artisan kitchen space and a holistic camp site that focus on offering a social and green space to adults and children, together with various up-skill and rehabilitation programmes for young adults.

Chrys Mangion is a local produce enthusiast, cook and nature lover who believes that with the right support everyone can become their best self.

Project: Step Up for Parkinson’s

Submitted by: Step up for Parkinson’s

Step up for Parkinson offers free specialised movement classes for people with Parkinson’s disease (PWPs) and their partners and caregivers. These classes have been proven, through international research, to improve the balance, motor symptoms and quality of life of PWPs.

Apart from the clinical benefits of the dance classes, the project aims to create a sense of community and a support network for all the participants.

Project: Blooming Minds: A Pilot Ecotherapy Project

Submitted by: Birdlife Malta and the Richmond Foundation

By working collaboratively, BLM and the Richmond Foundation will use their respective areas of expertise to develop an engaging and inclusive programme of outdoor sessions that will work to improve people’s mental health as well as foster an appreciation for the environment and the benefits of spending time in nature.

Outdoor sessions will be carried out regularly with the assistance of specialist support workers overseen by project coordinators. The sessions will cover a variety of activity levels and will be designed according to season to ensure maximum engagement, participation and effectiveness.

Project: Create & Thrive

Submitted by: Create & Thrive Malta

Create and Thrive is a social enterprise that aims to provide an academy to empower local creative entrepreneurs to thrive in their artistic handmade business while also cultivating a supportive community around them by providing the right resources, tools, training, coaching, visibility and opportunities.

Project: From Roots to Shoots

Submitted by: SOS Malta

The aim of the project is to help foster social, environmental and economic sustainability by providing opportunities for intergenerational learning and sharing regarding urban gardening, the cultivation of food. The project will link young people with the older generations through the setting up of an urban garden in a retirement home, which young people and the elderly can visit and learn about growing techniques and valuing locally grown produce and plants. This project will allow for the cultivation of active ageing within the older population who can share knowledge on traditional Maltese food whilst learning from each other and creating an environment of solidarity and inclusion.

Project: Adopt a Grandparent

Submitted by: Nanniet Malta

Adopt a Grandparent is a programme aimed at combatting loneliness among the elderly. The programme will provide children, youths, migrants and the elderly with meaningful relationships and enriching social interactions. Nanniet Malti intends to rekindle the respect of the elderly by motivating children, youths and migrants to interact and start appreciating the wisdom and values that come with age and experience.