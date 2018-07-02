Their master’s voice

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat deserves to be congratulated for his recent achievement in favour of the so-called amended IVF law. As usual, though, his priorities are not right.

Muscat’s government is doing well to protect animal rights. They are God’s creatures. However, he is not giving the same rights to human embryos. He managed in a stealthy way (as confirmed openly and unashamedly by Equality Minister Helena Dalli earlier this year in New York) to cheat the electorate prior to the election. Yet again, cheating is part of the game.

By voting in favour of amendments to the existing law, Muscat and all his rank and file, who were obliged, for one reason or another, to do the same as they were left with no choice, are behaving like Herod in the Bible. All the nice words expressed by everybody around him do not justify their actions. Has it occurred to all of them they gave human beings second preference? This besides putting embryos at risk.

The President’s acceptance to sign the law “out of loyalty to the Constitution” does not justify putting at risk the lives of embryos who have no voice.

And, while on the subject, why is the Commissioner for Children is still keeping mum on the subject? Is she also safeguarding her position as, otherwise, the big boss will send her packing?

To those whose only scope in life is power and wealth, the value of priorities and righteousness are being conveniently put aside as if they are non-existent.