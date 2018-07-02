School transport methods

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

One fine morning, we all woke up, got in our car and started driving. The same routine as always, however today something was different. It only took us 10 minutes for a four kilometre drive rather than three quarters of an hour.

Incidentally, today is also the day when kids start their long-awaited summer holidays. Coincidence? I think not.

It is perfectly clear that the main causes of traffic are not our roads, or the trees or anything else, but rather the fact that parents choose to drop off their kids with their private vehicle right in front of the door of the school.

So shouldn’t we grab the bull by its horns and address this problem? Shouldn’t we have a plan to encourage more parents to send their children to school with transportation methods provided by the school?

Widening of roads might solve the problem for a while, but what will happen when these new wide roads are not wide enough? Will we start demolishing our historic villages because they are old, and in the way?

Wouldn’t it be better if we planned ahead and actually started finding means and ways of reducing vehicles from our roads?