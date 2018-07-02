Malta under the PN

Eddy Privitera wrote about Adrian Delia’s silly comments (June 25).

I do not blame him because Delia should never have been the leader of the Nationalist Party. Let me make it clear, as things stand now, I will vote PN but Delia should have never been made leader. To me, it was all planned and that, by hook or by crook, any contenders would be destroyed. Hence, the resulting weakness within the PN.

Allow me to say too that it was not the Labour Party that brought about this feeling of wealth. It had been Eddie Fenech Adami, as PN leader and then prime minister, who restored democracy, freedom and wealth to our island.

He was succeeded by Lawrence Gonzi who captained Malta despite having a very slight majority in Parliament and being continuously hassled by those two who had a deceitful hidden agenda.

It was then Simon Busuttil. A true leader loved by one and all who managed to attract thousands of PN supporters back to the fold like never before. What a pity it was to lose such a young, intelligent and charismatic gentleman.

It is thanks to the PN that Malta joined the EU despite fierce opposition by Labour, which was also against participation in the euro zone. They now speak as if membership was achieved by them.

It was thanks to a continuation of achievements under PN administrations that Malta attained the present standards and Labour then got it on a silver plate.