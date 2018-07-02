Wine competition in Żejtun

The Żejtun local council is organising the 16th edition of its wine competition for local winemakers on Thursday.

The competition consists of three categories: red, white and rosé wines. The wines submitted will be examined and tested by wine experts on its clearness, colour, taste and smell.

Information will be given to judges regarding the winemaker and thepublic can watch the whole process.

At the end of the competition, each participant will receive the final report from the judges.

Those interested in taking part must take their wine by not later than Wednesday to Ġnien l-Għannejja Żwieten (Ta’ San Girgor) between 5 and 7pm. It’s important that the bottle is of a normal size, transparent and with no labels.

Every participant will be given a certificate of participation and those who place in the top three in each category will be awarded by a trophy.

The competition will take place during a musico-literary evening called Lejla għall-Eroj that will feature għana, dance and music. Entrance is free.

For more information, contact the Żejtun local council on 2166 3866 or send an e-mail to [email protected].