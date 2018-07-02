Six BOV branches open in the afternoon during the summer months

Starting from Tuesday, six BOV branches will be opening for business for longer hours in the afternoon on specific weekdays.

The following branches will be open for business between 4.30pm and 7pm: Tuesdays in Żejtun, Wednesdays in Victoria, Gozo (excluding August 15), Thursdays in San Ġwann and Fridays in Mosta, Siġġiewi, and Żurrieq (excluding September 21).

During the afternoon period, customers may call at their branch to discuss a range of services, including bancassurance, stockbroking and collective investment schemes, as well as the full suite of personal lending products and home loans.

Customers may also make inquiries about self-service banking solutions including credit and debit cards, as well as the BOV 24X7 Services package that includes internet and mobile banking.

Cashiering service is not offered during the extended sessions. Customers are encouraged to schedule an appointment when visiting branches at this time, as priority will be given to customers having a pre-set appointment.