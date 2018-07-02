On the dot - July 2, 2018

Surging prices

Two small boxes of chips from a kiosk in Għajn Tuffieħa cost a customer €10. Low-cost air travel nowadays allows holidaymakers to compare and contrast, and such outright greed can damage Malta’s reputation. Where are the tourism authorities?

Empty spaces

In front of the Dolmen Hotel in St Paul’s Bay there used to be a green park. Two years ago, major excavation works started for a car park, and residents were informed the park would be reinstated once road level was reached. Nothing has materialised since, and only concrete and a fence stand there. Will there be a dedicated area at street level where children can play safely?

Suffering for a clean house

It is evident some inconsiderate people keep their houses clean by throwing rubbish outside. This picture was taken in Ħal Mula Road, Żebbuġ, just days ago, on the eve of a public holiday.

Umbrella clause

A civic-minded person posted images on Facebook over the weekend showing two gentlemen appearing to be mixing cement on the rocks at St Thomas Bay. The person who posted the comment wondered whether this was in operation to have more umbrellas installed there. He also said some cement was dumped into the sea. Can the local council have a look to ensure all is legal?

Temporarily permanent

Local councils need to ensure that permits for temporary obstructions are not abused to secure unauthorised parking lots. Some even keep displaying the ‘temporary’ permit, seemingly permanently, knowing few will realise it has expired.

Bollard obstruction

A motorist damaged his car when it brushed against a bollard in Castille Square, Valletta, as he tried to avoid a vehicle that was parked haphazardly. To start, cars should be parked with care, but also, more sense is expected when deciding where to put bollards.

