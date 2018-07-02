Christians in the Middle East

Marc Fromager

Marc Fromager, author of numerous books and articles on the Middle East, is giving a public lecture on the current situation in the Middle East and how this has had a devastating effect on indigenous Christians.

Fromager will question the identity of Middle Eastern Christians, the nature of the trials they are going through today and the deep reasons for their distress. He also ponders on the future of Christians of the West without the Christians of the East.

In his book War Petroleum and Radicalism – Middle East Christians Caught in a Vice, Fromager looks into the history and origins of the conflict that has been tearing Syria and Iraq apart for many years. The book identifies the local and international reasons for this conflict and allows a better understanding of the attitude of France or the US.

Fromager is the director of Aid of the Church in Need (ACN) in France and editor-in-chief of The Church in the World magazine. Born in 1968 in Nouméa and father of six children, he has worked for more than 20 years for the Church.

The lecture is being held today at Corinthia Palace Hotel, Attard, at 7pm. Entrance is by invitation only and numbers are restricted. Please call 2148 7818 or send an e-mail to [email protected] to reserve a place. This event is free but there will be a retiring collection in aid of Aid to the Church in Need’s projects to help Christians affected by Islamic State and wars in the Middle East.