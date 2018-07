Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna is leading a group of young people on a pilgrimage to the Holy Land, the Curia said.

The group consists of 28 aged 15 to 30 and two priests.

The pilgrimage was organised by the Malta Catholic Youth Network (MCYN) as part of the Archbishop's experiences before the bishops' synod on youth, which will be held in October.

The group return on July 10.