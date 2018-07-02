Announcements - July 2, 2018

BARTOLI. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of VICTOR who passed away peacefully following a short illness. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Josephine, his daughters Marisa and Isabelle and her partner Geoffrey, numerous nephews and nieces, other members of the family and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, July 5 at 8.30am for St Ġorġ Preca parish church, Swatar, where a Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

CALLEJA. On July 1, ROSARIO (Rino) of Gudja, former Dockyard worker, aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brothers and sisters, Joe and his wife Delma, John and his wife Louise, Eman, widower of Rita, Harry and his wife Mary, Mary, widow of Maurice Agius, Carmen and her husband John Hanson, Ines and her husband Tom Morris and Joyce, widow of his brother Peter, nephews and nieces, their respective families, cousins, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, July 3, at 7.45am, for St Mary’s parish church, Gudja, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Gudja cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appriciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MELI. On June 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, PAULINE, widow of Emanuel, aged 86, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Dr George Cassar and his wife Jane, Mr Justice Silvio Meli and his wife Sylvana, Philip and his wife Jackie, her grandchildren Maria Pia, Stefan and Maurice Meli, Andrew and Martin Meli, Antonella and Carl Cassar, her sister Marianne and her husband EU Commissioner Karmenu Vella, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, July 2, at 1.30pm, for St George’s parish church, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would like to thank the sisters and staff at Dar Madre Margerita, Qormi, especially Madre Marion Debrincat, for all their dedication and support and the staff at Mater Dei Hospital. Donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VAN DER WEERDEN. On July 1, at her residence, CARMEN of Mellieħa, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, aged 71. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Petronella and her husband Hilary Fenech, Cynthia and her husband Victor Borg Barthet, her granddaughters Cathryn and Elizabeth, her brothers and sisters and their respective spouses, nephew and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, July 5 at 2.30pm for Our Lady of Victories (Marija Bambina) parish church, Mellieħa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Sultana tal-Vittorji Cemetery, Mellieħa. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BUSUTTIL – ALFRED, 2-7-1988. On the 30th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his dearest son Simon, wife Rita, granddaughter Gail and great-grandson Jake. YNWA, dad. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GASAN – JOE. In loving memory of our dear papa, today the 42nd anniversary of his death. Remembered with fondest memories and love by his children, Paula, Sylvia, Joe and Veronica, their respective spouses, grandchildren and all the family. John 3:16 “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life. Eternal rest give unto him O Lord.

GINGELL – ROSA. In loving memory of a dear mother on the 15th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children, their spouses and her grandchildren.

PACE – VICTOR. In ever loving memory of our dear father, today the 61st anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children, Mona, Rosanne, Gloria, Massie and in-laws. Lord, grant him eternal rest.