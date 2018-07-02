Advert
Monday, July 2, 2018, 06:04 by Thomas Smith

Shipping movements

The following ships are expected in Malta:

The CMA CGM Nevada from Le Havre to Jeddah, the CMA Lotus from Sfax, the Analena from Bejaia, the Ludwig Schulte from Aliaga to Annaba (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Livorno to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime), the AS Laguna from Algiers to Algiers (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping) today.

The Nicola from Sfax, the Vega Hercules from Trapani to Tripoli, the Cielo di Casablanca from Algiers, the CMA CGM Coral from Algeciras to Salerno, the Eemsdijk from Misurata to Genoa (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Maersk Hamburg from Barcelona to King Abdullah Port (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) tomorrow.

The Stena Freighter from Tunis to Tunis, the CMA CGM Rigoletto from Port Said to Koper, the CMA CGM Blue Whale from Piraeus to Aliaga (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Teresa from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Son Ltd), the Ningbo Express from La Spezia to Genoa (Bianchi & Co. Ltd), the ER Santa Barbara from Antwerp to Piraeus, the JSP Slidur from Tunis to Bejaia, the Rio Bravo from Port Tangier Mediterranee to Alexandria  (all Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping)  on Wednesday.

The BFP Galaxy from Oran to Tunis, the JSP Skirner from Sfax (both Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd),  MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping)  on Thursday.

