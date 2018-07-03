Medserv share price regains the €1.15 level

The MSE Equity Price Index climbed 0.76% to an over two-week high of 4,393.909 points on Monday as several equities posted notable gains whilst only three shares trended lower.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc surpassed the €7.00 mark again to the €7.10 level (+2.9%) across 15,456 shares having a total value of €0.11 million.

Medserv plc surged 15% to an over three-month high of €1.15 on volumes totalling 20,000 shares. In an interview with the company’s Chairman published yesterday, it was revealed that several companies have showed an interest in acquiring a sizeable stake in Medserv through the signing of non-disclosure agreements.

MIDI plc extended its recent positive run with a gain of a further 2.9% to a fresh all-time high of €0.49 across 30,173 shares.

In the banking sector, Bank of Valletta recaptured the €1.74 level (+0.6%) across 12,744 shares whilst FIMBank plc rebounded by 6.9% to the USD0.54 level albeit on trivial volumes.

A single deal of 5,800 shares lifted the equity of Malita Investments plc 3.5% higher to a fresh 2018 high of €0.895.

In contrast, Malta Properties Company plc closed flat at the €0.52 level after opening at a high of €0.535 (+2.9%). A total of 9,560 shares changed hands.

Malta International Airport plc (1,000 shares) and International Hotel Investments plc (1,330 shares) also ended unchanged at €4.98 and €0.66 respectively.

Also among the large caps, RS2 Software plc lost 1.6% to the €1.22 level on two deals totalling 3,000 shares.

Low trading activity also took place in the equities of PG plc and GlobalCapital plc. PG retreated by 1.5% to the €1.31 level whilst GlobalCapital shed 2.1% to a new 2018 low of €0.284.

The RF MGS Index surged by 0.24% to a one-week high of 1,103.763 points, reflecting the significant drop in euro zone sovereign bond yields as global trade uncertainties persisted amid speculation that the US might also exit the World Trade Organisation.

Moreover, political uncertainty resumed in Germany after the interior minister reportedly offered his resignation over disagreements with Chancellor Angela Merkel on the issue of EU immigration. Meanwhile, fresh statistics published today showed that the unemployment rate within the single currency area dropped to a multi-year low of 8.4% in May. In Malta, this stood at 3.9%.

