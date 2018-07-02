Maltco Lotteries contributes €50,000 to Responsible Gaming Foundation

From left: Vincent Muscat, Silvio Schembri, Vasileios Kasiotakis and Kayne Said.

Maltco Lotteries has once again contributed a further €50,000 to the Responsible Gaming Foundation with a cheque presented to the Malta Gaming Authority.

Maltco contributes to Malta’s economy through job creation and investment as well as to social well-being through an ongoing programme of financial support for NGOs, culture, sports and health.

Maltco’s mission is to develop and market the best games of change/skill in a responsible way for the benefit of the Maltese community. Maltco Lotteries is certified by the World Lottery Association’s Responsible Gaming Framework and by the European Lotteries Responsible Gaming Standards.

Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services, Digital Economy and Innovation Silvio Schembri thanked Maltco for con­tri­­but­­ing annually as part of the agreement with the government.

“It is the example we want to showcase, that is having a whole economic system where nobody is left behind. There’s the industry gaming that wants to be a key player in the well-being of our society, the regulator which provides the ideal environment for this industry to operate, the Foundation that bridges between the industry and society and ultimately us the policy makers that provides the ideal tools for this whole chain to be possible,” he said, affirming the government’s commitment in strengthening the gaming industry while looking forward to the implementation of the Foundation’s social projects.

Maltco’s contribution will strengthen the work and vision of the Responsible Gaming Foundation.

On behalf of the Responsible Gaming Foundation, chairman Vincent Muscat and Kayne Said expressed that after the survey about Consumption of Gaming Services in Malta, published by the Malta Gaming Authority, and in view of the new Gaming Act being approved by Parliament, the Foundation is in a better position to implement social programmes targeting those most vulnerable to gaming addiction. Hence the Responsible Gaming Foundation will be enhancing its current campaigns and strengthening its social function through the Take Action Programme.

In the coming months, the Foundation will also be assisting the MGA in its plans to launch a unified self-exclusion project for its remote gaming licensees, as well as continue working on the recently updated land-based system.

Mr Muscat and Mr Said both thanked Maltco Lotteries for always supporting these measures, among others, through several donations supporting the programmes and campaigns implemented by the Foundation.