Chief investment officer appointed

Marc El-Lazidi

Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors has employed Marc El-Lazidi as chief investment officer.

Mr El-Lazidi obtained a Master degree in Quantitative Economy from the University of Geneva. He started his career as quantitative analyst at Edmond Rothschild Asset Management (Suisse) in 1998 based in Geneva, Switzerland. He moved to Lombard Odier private bank as global risk manager in 2001 for a year. From 2002 to 2013, he was at Edmond Rothschild Asset Management (Suisse) where he held the post of senior investment adviser and reached the rank of vice-president. He was in charge of institutional clients based in Switzerland and in Europe like the major Swiss pension funds.

He then moved to London in 2013 for Edmond Rothschild Asset Management (UK) as senior investment manager and lead manager for the fund EdR Prifund Commodities until 2016.

Jesmond Mizzi, managing director at Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Ltd, said that in line with the company’s strategy of increased growth and expansion both locally and overseas, the company continuously seeks to employ the best talent.

“With his vast experience overseas, our asset management team can only continue to benefit from his expertise in managing various asset classes including the Merill SICAV, also with the aim of providing the best possible service to clients,” he said.

Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Ltd (JMFA) (IS30176) of 67/ 3, South Street, Valletta, VLT 1105 is licensed to conduct investment services business under the Investments Services Act by the MFSA, Notabile Road Attard and is a member firm of the Malta Stock Exchange. The value of the investment may go down as well as up and past performance is not a guarantee of future performance.