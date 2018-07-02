Advert
Victoria International Arts Festival

The Victoria International Arts Festival continues this evening with a saxophone and pianoforte recital by Sam Corkin and David Knotts at the Exhibition Hall, Ministry for Gozo. The programme includes works by Maurice, Locke, Grieg and Vella.

Tomorrow, Olaf Andreas Strand, the winner of the Norwegian National Music Competition for Youths, will give a pianoforte recital of works by Bach, Beethoven and Chopin at the Aula Mgr G. Farrugia. And on Wednesday, violinist Maria Conrad and harpist Caroline Calleja will give a recital of works by Tournier, Saint-Saëns, Massenet and Sibelius, among others. This concert will be held at St Francis church.

All recitals start at 8pm and are free of charge. For more information, visit www.viaf.org.mt.

