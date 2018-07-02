Call for poets

The National Book Council and Għaqda Poeti Maltin invite poets to participate in the 2018 edition of the Mons. Amante Bountempo National Poetry Contest. This year three cash prizes will be awarded to three poems in each of two categories, poems in Maltese and poems in English.

For each category, participants are allowed to submit up to one poem not longer than 36 verses which has not appeared in print before. Three copies of each poem on A4 papers are to be signed by only a nom de plume, and contestants are to send these copies and, in a separate sealed envelope, the application with the name of the poem, nom de plume used, postal address, landline and mobile phone number, and email address, to Għaqda Poeti Maltin, Dr Joseph Axiaq, 50 Triq il-Lunzjata, Santa Venera STV 1024 by noon 31 August 2018.

This year’s contest, the third edition, comprises three prizes for each category – €400 for first placed, €200 for second placed and €100 for third placed. A jury of three adjudicators will evaluate the poems.

To ensure fairness, the use of nom de plumes as indicated above is being enforced and members of Għaqda Poeti Maltin and the National Book Council are barred from participating.

A complete list of regulations can be downloaded from the Council's website (ktieb.org,mt). Interested members of the public are also being encouraged to read the criteria applied for this contest, which can be downloaded from the same site.

The three winners in each category will be announced and awarded their prize on 8 November 8 during a formal ceremony at the 2018 Malta Book Festival.