A classical jukebox

The Malta International Arts Festival is presenting an event titled Classical Jukebox, an interactive space where people can choose what they would like to hear from a playlist of music by local and international musicians.

This event will take place at the Malta Society of Arts at 219, Palazzo de la Salle, Republic Street, Valletta, today, from 10am onwards.

Another event forming part of this festival today is a contemporary dance show, titled A Box, a Cock and a Feather, which explores what it means to be Maltese, women’s issues, sex and island life, among others.

The choreographies being performed are Cock and a Feather by Francesca Zammit and Marie Keiser-Nielsen and From Malta with Love by Diane Portelli. These two performances were selected by a panel of foreign professionals of the contemporary dance world as part of an artistic development programme for emerging and mid-career choreographers.

They form part of the New Contemporary Dance Work project and are being produced in collaboration with ŻfinMalta, under the artistic direction of Paolo Mangiola, and the Malta International Arts Festival.

The event, suitable for an adult audience (18+), will take place at the Valletta Campus Theatre today at 9pm.

The Malta International Arts Festival runs until July 15. For more information and tickets, log on to www.maltaartsfestival.org.