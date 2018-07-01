Advert
Sunday, July 1, 2018, 09:39 by Press Association

France honours holocaust survivor Simone Veil at Pantheon

Video: AFP

Holocaust survivor Simone Veil, who became one of France's most revered politicians, is receiving the rare honour of being buried at the Pantheon, where French heroes are interred, one year after her death.

Veil is being buried on Sunday at the Paris monument with her husband Antoine, who died in 2013, in a symbolic ceremony in the presence of her family and dignitaries.

French President Emmanuel Macron will make a speech.

Her coffin has been on display for two days at the Holocaust Memorial in Paris so the public could pay their respects.

Veil repeatedly broke barriers for women in politics. She was a firm believer in European unification and well known in France for spearheading the legalisation of abortion.

She is the fourth woman to be honoured at the Pantheon, along with 72 men.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Shocking pictures of shipwrecked migrant babies emerge

  2. Migrants rescue boat allowed to dock in Barcelona

  3. Spanish NGO offers of help to migrants rebuffed

  4. Japanese rocket explodes moments after lift-off

  5. Put your cards on the table, EU makes last Brexit call to Britain

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 01-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed