Sigma updates

Pragmatic Play takes content live with Bede Gaming platform

Pragmatic Play, the multi-award-winning provider of top-performing casino games, has taken its content live with Bede Gaming. Pragmatic Play’s repertoire of over 80 casino games, which includes titles such as Wolf Gold and Gold Rush, have gone live on the Bede Gaming platform: Bede Play.

Kindred moves TO NEW offices

Kindred Group has relocated its Malta-based offices to a new, modern location at Tigne Point. The updated office space will provide Kindred with the perfect place to develop its business and achieve its long-held goal of taking the top spot as premiere operator across all markets.

NetEnt continues growth with games launch in Portugal

Following a successful integration with the Stars Group, a choice selection of NetEnt’s most popular games are now live with PokerStars Casino in Portugal. The Portugal launch makes NetEnt the first digital casino solutions provider to make their games available with The Stars Group.

Global Gaming confirms Mark Wadsworth as COO

Global Gaming’s Acting CEO, Joacim Möller has announced that the temporary move of the COO role to Malta from Malmö, where it was held by Möller himself, has officially been converted into a permanent solution. The current acting COO, Mark Wadsworth, also MD Malta and CPO, was thus confirmed as Group COO, in line with the current re-organisation of Operations within the Global Gaming Group.

Pragmatic Play signs milestone agreement with Rank Group

Multi-award-winning casino games developer Pragmatic Play is proud to announce a new agreement with leading operator Rank Group.

As part of the agreement, Pragmatic Play’s innovative team of game designers will work alongside Rank to create four bespoke video slot titles.

Iforium lands milestone partnership with NSoft

The leading B2B casino aggregator has signed a multi-year partnership with NSoft. As part of the agreement, NSoft will integrate its full suite of games to the Iforium Gameflex casino platform.Gameflex is Iforium’s seamless bonus platform, combining more than 5,000 games from 50+ gaming vendors.

Playtech extends Betfred partnership for football season

The leading provider of omni-channel sports betting solutions, Playtech BGT Sports, has further secured its Betfred partnership, with the addition of 250 widescreen terminals to its range of retail outlets. The deal, which rounds up to a total of more than 3,000 terminals across 1,700 shops, will see the widescreen additions installed in time for the new football season.

Greentube expands into Italian market with GVC

The Novomatic Interactive division, Greentube, has announced its latest successful launch with GVC Holdings in Italy. Since signing a content deal with GVC in February last year, the partnership has made continuous progress and has now been extended for the Italian market.