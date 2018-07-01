Only a few days until Artificial Intelligence Malta Summit

In two weeks, speakers and delegates from around the world will converge in Malta for the inaugural Artificial Intelligence Malta Summit, which will be held at Le Méridien St Julian’s Hotel & Spa on July 12-13.

The event will offer attendees from all sectors the opportunity to profit from the vast knowledge of the AI sector’s greatest innovators, to discover how governments seeks to regulate emerging technologies, to gain practical skills to enter and succeed in emerging tech sectors, to receive foresight into the future of the age of AI, and to gather ideas from leading experts.

With Malta and Europe’s leading experts in AI on the panel of speakers, peer-reviewed and extensively researched topics, and an audience comprised of tech enterprise decision makers, AI Cloud platform providers, Tier 1 and 2 deployment and service providers, AI innovators, investors, government officials, roboticists and researchers, the first ever Artificial Intelligence Malta Summit truly is not to be missed.

For more information and to register visit https://www.eventus-international.com/artificial-intelligence.

The Artificial Intelligence Malta Summit will help companies raise their profile, boost their brand with a captive and international audience, create company awareness during formal and informal networking opportunities, share and exchange ideas and concepts, and launch new products and services.