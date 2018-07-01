Affiliate event series set to return to Europe

Success in affiliation involves maintaining healthy bonds with key collaborators.

The Affiliate Grand Slam series is all about relationship-building in the best possible environment for deal-making handshakes. Great relationships are at the very centre of the affiliate sphere in iGaming.

It is nigh on impossible to be successful in affiliation without maintaining healthy bonds with key collaborators, and forging new ones. This is especially true in iGaming, a very interdependent scene in most respects.

The Affiliate Grand Slam is an outstanding event on the iGaming calendar that brings together the best of affiliates with a select number of potential collaborators that are keen to establish or cement a great working relationship.

It’s all about accessing the immense potential of the European and CIS markets

The next edition of Affiliate Grand Slam will take place in Kiev, Ukraine. This regional, cultural, and business centre was chosen because its ideal location – the upcoming Affiliate Grand Slam will be all about accessing the immense potential of the European and CIS markets, especially as the two converge. The fundamental formula that defined previous editions of the Affiliate Grand Slam remains as 200 elite affiliates will join a select grouping of operators, capped at six.

The event has mastered the art of introducing outstanding content, but also maxes out on the more leisurely front. There is no better setting for the creation and upkeep of crucial relationships in this sphere.

TonyBet, V.Partners, Yobetit, Multilotto and Buffalo Partners have been confirmed as hosts of this marquee event, which is also sponsored by HasTraffic.

