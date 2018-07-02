Advert
Sunday, July 1, 2018, 20:07 by Alina Anisimova

World Cup 2018: Russia fans in Malta say 'now we can believe in miracles'

An afternoon to forget for Spain fans at Spinola Bay

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

World Cup hosts Russia produced one of the biggest shocks of the 2018 tournament when they knocked out Spain in a penalty shoot-out in Moscow. 

Russian goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev turned out to be the Russians' hero when the veteran saved two penalties to send his team into the last eight.

Times of Malta was in Spinola Bay St Julian's where a large group of fans watched the last 16 tie, and spoke to a number of them after the final whistle. 

Have any videos to share from World Cup 2018? Send an email to [email protected].

